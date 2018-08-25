Hartlepool birthday boy smashes 150-mile charity cycling challenge

He’s only gone and done it! Amazing fundraiser Lewin Tubuna cycled 150 miles in three days ... and got back home on his 10th birthday.

The incredible youngster won the hearts of the people of Hartlepool - and raised more than £4,000 - when he battled all the way from Whitehaven in Cumbria in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Lewin looks delighted with his efforts as he poses for a photograph with dad Suli, Mam Lynsey and sister Mia.

There were ups and downs as well as tears along the way as Lewin battled through tough conditions.

But throughout it all, he had his support team and his dad Suli by his side.

Lewin never gave up and a crowd of supporters were waiting at Hartlepool Rugby Club to greet him as he arrived back in town.

He was presented with a trophy and Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, said it was “such an incredible achievement. He is an outstanding example to other young people and the care and dedication he has shown to this project is remarkable.

“He’s a really kind-hearted person and our most sincere appreciation goes out to Lewin, his family and all of the other individuals and businesses who have supported him on his journey.

“The money raised will make a huge difference to the care that we give to patients and families in need of our help. Thank you.”

Dad Suli, in an online message to his son, said: “Happy birthday my little warrior.

“I don’t have the words to say how proud I am, you are an inspiration.”

Thumbs-up from Lewin after finishing his 150-mile bike ride.

Lewin’s original aim, when he began planning his project, was to raise £2,500. He had already surpassed that with £2,882 pledged by his supporters before he had even set off.

And by the time he’d reached the end of his first day of cycling, the figure had shot up to £3,256.

But it didn’t end there. By yesterday, more than £3,600 had been raised on Lewin’s online fundraising page.

And Janice told the Mail how money had also poured in to Alice House Hospice as word got out about the amazing Hartleool boy who was cycling across country. “We’ve got between £450 and £500 at the hospice,” she said.

But the last word should go to Hartlepool’s little warrior.

In another of his many online video posts, he commented: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who supported me. There have been a few ups and downs but we managed to pull through with the support crew and I keep thinking of the people at Alice House Hospice.”