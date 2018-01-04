Hartlepool bistro project hoping to bag support for cash boost

A Hartlepool charity is hoping to bag lots of support after being shortlisted in a community grants scheme.

Families First North East is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Its One77 training bistro is one of three local causes shortlisted to receive a grant of up to £4,000 raised from carrier bag sales.

Tesco shoppers are being invited to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

One77, in York Road, Hartlepool, provides a valuable training ground for people not in education or employment.

Project managers say with supporters’ help they will construct and plant a sensory and living garden to grow fresh food for the bistro.

Business development manager Lisa Wilson said: “Our aim is to provide young people who are currently unemployed or out of education with an inspiring and motivating programme in enterprise and training.

“The funding from Tesco customers will enable us to build a living and sensory garden where we can plant and grow our own fresh herbs and vegetables.

“Trainees who attend the project receive practical training experience in a range of different situations like planting, growing and preparing their own food, as well as learning about the business-end of the service.”

Tesco teamed up with environmental organisation Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of up to £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 raised from carrier bag sales in Tesco stores awarded to local community projects.

Voting is open in all Tesco stores throughout January and February.

Customers can vote for Families First using a token given to them at the check-out at Hartlepool Tesco Extra, Tesco Catcote Road, Tesco Throston Grange each time they shop.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered over £40 million to 9,700 projects up and down the UK.

Alec Brown, head of community at Tesco, said: “There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see these come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Groundwork’s national chief executive Graham Duxbury added: “We’ve been thrilled to see the diversity of projects that have applied for funding, ranging from outdoor classrooms, sports facilities, community gardens, play areas and everything in between.

“We’re looking forward to learning the results of the customer vote and then supporting each group to bring their project to life.”