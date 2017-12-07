Hartlepool born radio presenter embarks on life-changing project in Kenya

A radio presenter from Hartlepool has embarked on a life-changing mission in Kenya to record the first-ever outside broadcast of its kind.

Radio presenter Pete Donaldson embarked on the epic journey today along with international development agency Practical Action, to record the station’s first ever programme focusing on development issues.

Pete Donaldson will be helping to promote a hand washing project that he will be visiting in Kisumu, Kenya.

The charity launched its ‘A Safe Pair of Hands’ campaign in November, which addresses malnutrition amongst children in the slums in Kisumu, the third largest city in Kenya.

And now it has teamed up with Absolute Radio to raise awareness and funds for the appeal, with every donation made being matched pound for pound by the UK Government.

Pete and the radio crew will experience life-changing work in slums and discover why young children die every day from dirty water and lack of basic equipment such as taps, water pipes and handwashing basins.

They will also see how clever, simple measures can change everything.

Lack of access to clean water and toilets in Kisumu mean that most children growing up suffer multiple bouts of diarrhoea throughout their early years, which can leave people unable to absorb nutrients required for growth.

Pete and the team will be working with a local radio station in Kisumu Urban FM, to record a broadcast to be played back on Absolute Radio on Monday, December 18, to help raise funds for the project.

Pete said: “This broadcast will break new ground for Absolute Radio.

“It is the first time the station will broadcast from an environment like the slums in Kisumu and the first time we have spoken to our listeners about these issues.

“I have long been interested in the underlying issues that cause poverty and finding solutions to them.

“I expect it to be a shocking experience, but I am looking forward to seeing the transformative effect that Practical Action has on the lives of people in Kisumu.”

Rachel Hudson, director of marketing at Practical Action added: “If a child cannot absorb nutrients, they suffer stunted growth, are unable to study well and unable to work effectively in later life.

“Ultimately, poor sanitation leads to poor job prospects and reinforces a cycle of poverty.

“As with most of our work, the solution is very simple. In this case, we are building better toilets, rebuilding water pipes, putting in more taps and creating a culture of better handwashing practices.

“We are working with local health organisations in schools, nurseries, clinics and by going door-to-door to teach people the importance of good handwashing.”

To find out more or to donate visit: www.absoluteradio.co.uk/kenya