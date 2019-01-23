Hartlepool Borough Council bosses working to ‘minimise any potential disruption’ which Brexit could bring

Council bosses are working to minimise any potential disruption Brexit may bring to the area in the face of ‘national uncertainties’ around the issue.

Hartlepool Borough Council bosses say they are working with key organisations in the town to try and cover a range of eventualities as national talks continue.

Prime Minister Theresa May has put together a Plan B after MPs voted against her initial Brexit deal and MPs are due to vote on the amended proposals for Brexit on January 29.

The UK is currently due to leave the EU on March 29 under Article 50, when the period for negotiating a withdrawal agreement will end unless an extension is agreed.

Currently the country could be left with a no-deal Brexit if an arrangement is not agreed, although continued talks are ongoing and an extension is also an option.

Council chiefs in Hartlepool have pledged to do what they can to minimise any disruption and said work is already ongoing to prepare for a range of outcomes.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “Given the national uncertainties currently surrounding the Brexit process, there is little specific information coming from national Government, so it’s very difficult to put firm plans in place.

“Despite this, we are working with other key organisations across the town and region to try to anticipate the range of potential eventualities and do whatever we can to minimise any potential disruption which may arise.”

A Hartlepool Mail poll held before the vote on Mrs May’s initial deal saw 3,741 votes cast and found that 55% of the readers who responded favoured leaving even if a deal cannot be reached.

Hartlepool saw one of the biggest ‘Out’ votes nationwide, with 32,071 people voting Leave and 14,029 Remain – a resounding 69.6% against 30.4%.

Cleveland Police bosses have already said they are making preparations for a range of possibilities ahead of Brexit which is scheduled in less than 10 weeks time.

Chiefs stated they are preparing for delays at ports, potential for protest and disorder, and civil contingencies if a no-deal Brexit goes ahead on March 29.

