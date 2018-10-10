Hartlepool Borough Council has lowest number of corporate complaints in North East

Hartlepool Borough Council received the lowest number of complaints to a local authority across the North East last year.

The council’s Finance and Policy Committee was told 17 corporate complaints were received by the council last year, a drop of two from the previous year.

Seven of the complaints were upheld, also a drop from nine the previous year.

This also showed a decrease from previous years as in 2014/15 and 2015/16 22 complaints were made each year.

In total 25 complaints or enquiries were made to the Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) against Hartlepool Borough Council in 2017/18.

Six complaints were subject to detailed investigation by the LGO and three were upheld or partly upheld.

All three complaints upheld by the LGO had already been upheld or partly upheld by the council through the corporate complaints process and were from three different residents in relation to the same project.

Claire McLaren, assistant director for corporate services said overall the figures showed positives for the council.

She said: “It shows that we are receiving less complaints year on year.

“We’ve got the lowest number of complaints in the North East and joint third lowest upheld rate.

“It also shows that we have the lowest number of complaints referred back for local resolution which demonstrates that we are publicising and using our corporate complaints policy effectively.”