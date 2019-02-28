HARTLEPOOL BOROUGH COUNCIL: Objections to plans for new children’s home in Hartlepool

A decision is to be made on plans for a new children’s home which has faced objections from residents.

Proposals were submitted at the end of last year to convert a house in St Davids Walk in Hartlepool into a residential children’s home.

It would be registered with Ofsted and accommodate up to two young people at any one time with two members of staff, according to plans submitted by Sylvia Lowe from Hartlepool Borough Council.

However objections have been received to the plans from residents raising concerns over parking issues and anti-social behaviour in the area.

A report from Jane Tindall, senior planning officer at the council, recommends the proposals are given the go-ahead by the planning committee.

It said: “It is considered that the proposal would not result in an adverse loss of amenity and privacy or noise disturbance for neighbouring properties.

“It is considered by officers that the proposal in the context of relevant planning policies and material planning considerations is acceptable.”

In total the council received four objections raising parking and crime concerns in the area, which residents said the development could worsen.

One resident said over the past couple of years more young people have been moving into nearby streets which has caused problems.

He said: “This has left some of the legitimate elderly tenants to feel intimidated and threatened.

“This has brought the area down and has been the cause of anti-social behaviour nuisance to neighbours and criminal damage to personal property including vehicles.”

Claims were also made there was not enough parking in the area.

Another resident said: “I object strongly to this as we don’t have enough car parking spaces and this is going to make things more difficult amongst neighbours.”

However the council planning report stated the traffic and transport team raised no objections to the proposals and said there is permit parking in the area.

The council community safety and engagement team also said in terms of anti-social behaviour and crime analysis it is not considered the development area ‘experiences higher than average levels of crime ‘ compared to the rest of the town.

The application site is a mid-terrace two storey property with a kitchen and living room on the ground floor and 3 bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

A decision will be made at the council planning committee meeting at 10am on Wednesday, March 6.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service