Hartlepool Boxing Day Dip: Where, when and how to sign up

Festive fundraisers are being encouraged to register soon for Hartlepool’s Boxing Day dip to help make sure the event goes swimmingly.

Hundreds of fun-loving people of all ages are once again set to run in the freezing sea at Seaton Carew on Wednesday, December 26.

The event is once again being organised by Hartlepool Round Table who say it is the perfect way to clear your head after a Christmas of over indulgence and raise money for causes close to you.

They are encouraging dippers to register online in advance to save time on the day itself.

The tradition raises thousands of pounds for a host of charities and good causes.

Paul Thompson, Chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “It costs £5 to register which covers our insurance costs.

“If you are raising money for good causes, you get to keep all of it.

“One hundred per cent goes to your charity.

“If people can register in advance great as it does cut down on time on the day otherwise we will be taking registrations from 10am on the morning.

“Then at 11.30am the procession heads to the seafront then we get wet and cold for a good cause.”

Once again, the base for the dip is the Marine Hotel on The Front.

Beforehand, it will be serving breakfast buns and hot drinks for dippers and spectators wishing to meet up with family and friends early.

Afterwards the hotel is are providing six rooms for people to dry off and get changed.

Last year saw the dip’s biggest reported turnout with around 450 people taking the plunge and more than 1,000 spectators.

Community groups, sports teams and families all donned their best costume outfits. The tradition dates back 40 years in Hartlepool.

You can sign up for the dip at www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk