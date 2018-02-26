Hartlepool boxing manager pays tribute to tragic boxer

A boxing manager has sent his condolences to the family of North East boxer Scott Westgarth who died at the weekend.

Westgarth, 31, died on Sunday morning after being rushed to hospital following his victory over Dec Spellman in Doncaster on Saturday night.

Dave Garside . Picture by FRANK REID

He was the son of former Hartlepool heavyweight John Westgarth, who fought for the European title in the 1980s.

Dave Garside, a former boxer who manages Hartlepool-trained fighters, expressed his sadness at the news.

He said: “I boxed with John Westgarth two or three times. He used to live in Hartlepool.

“I am very sorry for his loss, they are a great family and I wish them all the best.

“It is a terrible shame. I don’t know what has happened.”

Mr Garside added deaths in the sport are thankfully extremely rare.

He said: “It is the first one I have heard of for a long time.

“They have doctors and ambulances with breathing apparatus and everything on stand by.”

Hartlepool’s Cope family of the Gus Robinson gym said: “Rest in peace from the Copes.”

Westgarth was a former ski instructor who worked as a chef at Sheffield’s Royal Victoria Holiday Inn, and originated from the North East.

He had beaten Spellman on points in an English light-heavyweight title eliminator before falling ill backstage, having suffered a knockdown late on.

He conducted a post-fight interview before his condition declined, and was treated by paramedics prior to being taken to hospital.

The British Boxing Board of Control’s general secretary Robert Smith said: “I’ve spoken to the doctors and officials in charge and am satisfied with the procedures.

“It’s a terrible thing that’s happened. My condolences to all of his family.”