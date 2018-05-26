Hartlepool brewery Camerons is backing Metal Hammer awards night

It’s music to the ears of heavy metal fans! Hartlepool’s famous Camerons Brewery has got right behind a prestigious awards night.

Camerons Brewery will be one of the sponsors at next month’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards which are held in London.

Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: PA Wire/PA Wire.

The annual awards, which were started in 2003, honour the best there is among heavy metal rock bands and the music industry, both in the UK and across the world.

Stars of the music scene will once again converge on the Indigo at the London O2 for the event on Monday, June 11.

Camerons will be sponsoring the Best New Band award via their Motörhead collaboration beer Röad Crew and the involvement does not end there.

Their Röad Crew beer will also be pouring on tap at this year’s event.

Simon Ritson, Motörhead Beer brand ambassador said: “It’s really cool to be part of such a prestigious awards night with many of the heavy metal rock legends in attendance.

“Rubbing shoulders with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Judas Priest and Marilyn Manson will be an amazing experience.

“It’s been a fantastic first 18 months launching Motörhead Beer and we are delighted to see how well it has been received by Motörhead fans around the world.

“Seeing rock royalty drinking Röad Crew at the Golden Gods Awards will be something very special and we are really looking forward to the event,” Simon added.

Camerons is one of the UK’s largest private breweries, with the capacity to produce more than 1 million hectolitres of beer each year.

Formed in 2002, following its purchase by businessman David Soley, the company’s origins date back to 1865 when John William Cameron was engaged to run the original brewery.

The brewery is based at the historic Lion Brewery site, which was built in 1892 in Hartlepool, and its Visitor Centre is on the site of the former Stranton pub – one of the town’s oldest pubs.

Camerons also has a growing retail pub estate of more than 70 venues and they range from community pubs and city centre venues, to restaurant and accommodation-based outlets.

This includes the popular The Head of Steam brand, which the firm acquired in 2014.