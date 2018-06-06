Hartlepool brewery ‘toasts’ new beer to help end food waste

A brewery is raising a toast to a range of new initiatives including introducing a new ale to help end food waste.

Hartlepool-based Camerons Brewery has introduced new beers from Toast Ale across their managed pub group.

Toast Ale.

Toast produces a range of beers brewed with fresh surplus bread from bakeries and sandwich makers and donates all profits to charity to end food waste.

This summer, Camerons and Toast will also be collaborating on a beer to further strengthen the relationship between the two companies.

The beer, which will be called Stottie after the North East bread bun, will be a 5% keg wheat beer which will will be sold across the brewers managed pub estate.

Camerons will be donating all of the profits made from the sale of this beer to Toast’s charity partner, Feedback.

In the brewery Camerons have initiatives to reduce their energy usage, very recently investing in technology to reduce steam usage by 30%.

The brewer is exploring options to reduce their electricity consumption and already recycle glass, paper and cardboard and have recently introduced tracking to check progress.

The brewer will aslso be going plastic straw free in all of their 28 managed pubs as of June this year, replacing plastic straws with biodegradable versions.

Chris Soley, chief executive at Camerons, said: “As part of the brewery’s ongoing development we have been looking at ways of reducing waste across our business. We have been investing in a number of new pieces of equipment plus looking at materials we can use to help make the brewery more environmentally friendly. Each year we are highlighting different areas in the brewery where we can look to reduce waste.

“It has been great working alongside the team from Toast to highlight food waste. They are extremely passionate about this area and we felt listing their bottled beers in our managed pubs worked very well with the ethos of our growing company.”

Rob Wilson, chief toaster at Toast Ale said: “We’re thrilled that Toast’s Lager and Pale Ale is now stocked in Camerons’ managed pubs including their The Head of Steam brand. We’re also hugely excited to be collaborating with Camerons on a new bread beer this summer, teaming up to tackle bread waste one beer at a time.”