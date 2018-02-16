Hartlepool bright sparks rewarded in safety campaign

Safety-conscious students from across Hartlepool shone at an awards ceremony.

Hundreds of youngsters took part in the annual Crucial Crew campaign staged by EDF Energy’s Hartlepool Power Station and Hartlepool Borough Council and other supporters.

Winners and runners up in this year's Crucial Crew.

The campaign teaches children how to stay safe in all kinds of situations using interactive workshops.

Afterwards, children were tasked with creating a postcard to show what they had learned and a winner and runner up from each school was selected by Crucial Crew facilitators.

An overall town winner and runner up were also selected and presented with prizes at the awards ceremony attended by the Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Paul Beck.

Eleven year-old Mia Davison from St Joseph’s Primary School was named the winner and Libby Bryan, also 11, from St John Vianney was the runner up.

Coun Beck said: “What these young people have achieved is absolutely outstanding.

“Some fantastic postcards were designed, and it is clear to see that the children’s creativity and passion for raising awareness around everyday safety have shone through. Well done to everyone involved.”

Joanne Andrews, child injury prevention co-ordinator at Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “We are very grateful for EDF Energy’s ongoing support for Crucial Crew, a vital initiative which is continuing to help prepare local children how to safely deal with some of the dangers they will inevitably encounter in the outside world.”

In addition to EDF Energy’s support, the event is backed by Hartlepool council and Hartlepool Youth Council, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Northern Power Grid, RNLI, Beamish Open Air Museum, Hart - Young People’s Participation Team, HM Coastguard and housing group Thirteen.

The interactive scenarios teach children how to make a 999 call and the workshops cover issues such as fire safety, home safety, road safety, substance misuse, internet safety, safety at the coast, electrical safety, and firework safety.