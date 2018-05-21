Hartlepool businesses hit by £3.9m Church Street revamp set for helping hand

Businesses that have suffered due to lengthy road closures during £3.4m regeneration works are set to be offered some help.

Finance committee councillors met to approve the creation of a £129,000 grant scheme for businesses in Church Street and Church Square.

Councillor Shane Moore

Aimed at small businesses, it will provide grants of up to £1,900 to those that can demonstrate they have been left out of pocket by the works.

Grants could also be used by businesses wishing to improve their shop fronts to compliment the wider infrastructure improvements.

Hartlepool Borough Council says it has listened and acted following criticism from some Church Street businesses who said their takings have been hit by the closure to traffic of Church Street.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, council leader and chair of the Finance and Policy Committee, said: “There has been a lot of work done behind the scenes because we have been under pressure.

“Myself and the chief executive have been working with our director of finance and policy to get this report to the committee today.”

Businesses that have told the Mail they have been affected by the works include Ian Taylor’s Barbers, Fast Snacks, Stephanie’s Cafe-Bar-Shoppe, Reflections bar and Train Stop Cafe.

Those with a rateable value of more than £20,000 will not be able to apply to the scheme.

Supporting the grant scheme, Councillor Shane Moore said: “I think it’s prudent of us to aim the resources at those who need it most and that is small businesses who don’t particularly have a buffer that others would have.”

Full council will be asked to approve the funding of £129,200 at its meeting tomorrow night.

Details of how businesses go about applying for one of the grants have still to be ironed out by council officials.

The Finance and Policy Committee also considered supporting businesses to apply to the Valuation Office Agency for a temporary reduction in their rates but officers said it was not anticipated it would review values for individual properties and smaller businesses would be unlikely to benefit.

A report showed the council has provided full business rates relief to 48 Church Street and Church Square businesses to the value of £127,000, and 11 with partial relief worth £242,000.