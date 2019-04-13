Hartlepool businesses wearing purple hearts on sleeves for Alice House Hospice

Kind-hearted businesses in Hartlepool will be wearing their purple hearts on their sleeves this week for Alice House Hospice.

They are throwing their support for the hospice’s annual Purple Week which encourages individuals, business and groups to do some fundraising with a purple theme whether it be donning purple wigs, wearing purple strides or baking purple cakes.

Utility Alliance staff are looking forward to a range of events for Alice House Hospice's Purple Week 2019.

Purple Week launches today and runs until Friday, April 19.

On Monday, staff at the Yorkshire Bank are holding a fundraising day at their branch in York Road, Hartlepool.

They have also invited representatives of the hospice to be on hand for an informal chat and to give information about the wide range of services they have to offer.

Jen Aylesbury, business development manager at Alice House, said: “Visiting the hospice to chat can sometimes be daunting and we are working hard to change the perception that Alice House is a place to go only when you are ready to die.

Julie Evans and Maxine Tyzack from Chilli Cake restaurant.

“It’s actually quite the opposite and we offer services which can help reduce social isolation, manage difficult symptoms and provide long term care with excellent medical support which can’t be found elsewhere.

“Come along and have a chat in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere and find out what we can offer and how we can help.”

The week is also being supported by popular restaurant Chilli Cake in Church Square.

Owners and managers Julie Evans and Richard Stoker are offering a child’s meal for £1 when an adult eats from the evening menu, with the money from children’s meals being donated to the hospice.

Staff at Yorkshire Bank are supporting Alice House Hospice's Purple Week

The business are also planning to take part in the hospice’s Extra Help Scheme, launching soon, where companies will invite their customers or clients to pay an extra £1 on their bill to be donated to Alice House.

Julie, from Chilli Cake, added: “We would like to say thank you to all our customers for their warmth towards Alice House; hospice care is really important to the local communities and one that we are very passionate about and proud to support.”

There will also be lots going on for Purple Week at Utility Alliance on Hartlepool Marina.

The business, which is a patron of the hospice, was recently visited by hospice mascot Alice Mouse.

The Utility Alliance team are working on fundraising plans for the week and are looking forward to having fun raising money for their nominated charity.

People can donate to the hospice during Purple Week by texting PURP13 £amount (eg £5) to 70070.

Spread the word by posting your purple pictures on social media with the hashtag #purpleweek19