Hartlepool businessman’s legacy lives on at Alice House Hospice

Care for people in Hartlepool with long-term illnesses has been given a major boost thanks to the family of a respected businessman.

Chris Musgrave of Wynyard Park and his mother Mary officially opened two new rooms at Alice House Hospice in memory of the late Joe Musgrave who died in 2016.

Joe Musgrave

The following year, Chris and Joe’s wife Mary made a £50,000 donation to the hospice to pay for the conversion of a day lounge into The Joe Musgrave Rooms, which were opened yesterday.

They will be used specially to care for people with long term conditions.

Property developer Chris Musgrave said: “My dad was always a big supporter of Hartlepool hospice, he was a former founder member of the Guild of Patrons.

“When he died we thought it would be good to commemorate his name. These rooms will always be here and will be a lifelong memorial to him.

Chris Musgrave, mother Mary Musgrave and son Joe Musgrave officially open Alice House Hospice rooms in memory of Joe Musgrave

“The hospice was his main charity. He was from Belle Vue in Hartlepool and did alright so on the back of that he wanted to give something back to society.

“Hartlepool hospice was always close to his and my mother’s heart. Everybody knows someone who has come through this hospice in Hartlepool and everybody in Hartlepool does support it.

“It just seemed a natural thing to carry on that gesture.”

Julie Hildreth, the hospice’s senior fundraising manager, said the comfortable rooms, which have their one bathrooms are very much needed.

“They form part of our long term care unit which people can live in for years,” she said.

“We have got a waiting list at the moment, they will be occupied within the next week.

“We are very grateful to the Musgrave family for their continued support. This donation was massive.”

The family also previously gave another £50,000 to the hospice in Wells Avenue after Wynyard Park held a race day at Sedgefield Races.

In the citation to the rooms, Mary said: “Joe was an avid racegoer who had many wonderful memories of Sedgefield Racecourse and the day was a perfect memorial to his life.

“Alice House Hospice is a jewel in the crown of Hartlepool due to the wonderful work it performs in caring for the seriously ill and he would have been very grateful for the support shown.”

Mary added Joe was a true gentleman whose legacy lives on through their children.