Hartlepool 'can house' due for demolition

Hartlepool's famous 'can house' is set to be demolished to make way for a new housing scheme.

The house with tens of thousands of empty beer tins and bottles attached to it in Raby Road is currently fenced off after being acquired by housing provider Thirteen.

64 new homes are due to be built in the area by housing providerThirteen

It became a distinctive feature of the Dyke House area after being decorated with the empties by retired bus driver Philip Muspratt who died in 2015.

The house is now due to be knocked down for the latest phase of a housing regeneration scheme in the Raby Gardens area called Raby Estate which has seen a number of mainly pre-war built houses demolished to make way for new housing.

A spokesperson for Thirteen said: “We are working in partnership with Hartlepool Council to regenerate housing within Hartlepool.

"This particular property has been empty for some time and now that we have acquired it we are able to move on with the plans for this part of the town, to provide more much-needed quality homes for local people.”

Philip Muspratt

The house is in a site off Raby Gardens where 64 two and three bedroom homes, including 36 bungalows, were granted planning permission by the council in December 2016.

It is part of the second phase of the scheme after 33 new two and three-bedroom homes were built.

Architects for Thirteen said at the time: “It is intended that redevelopment of the site will provide high quality housing to meet the needs of local residents, whilst creating a layout which addresses some the previous stigma and anti-social behaviour issues

“The area sits within the central Hartlepool housing regeneration area, a key strategic regeneration priority for the town and sub-region as highlighted in the Hartlepool Housing Strategy.”

The 'can house' has been a familiar sight in Dyke House, Hartlepool, for years

Mr Muspratt previously told the Mail of the widespread attention his work attracted including from tourists from America.

He said: “Quite a lot of people have commented on the house. I never thought I would get this response when I started off.”

The house became the subject of a 52-minute documentary, released in 2012, made by Hartlepool filmmaker Maxy Bianco and Michael Smith.

Mr Bianco became a close friend of Mr Muspratt during the making of the film.

Upon his death Mr Bianco paid tribute to him saying: "I know that his house has split opinion in the town, but he was a great man.

“His house became a bit of a landmark, and everyone in Hartlepool will have known about it.

“People come from all over to knock on his front door and talk about his house. It has become a bit of an art tourist attraction, and Phil would always invite them in.

"He was a maverick, and divided opinion, but he had such a kind heart."






