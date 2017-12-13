Hartlepool cancer victim overjoyed with specially engraved wedding rings

A Hartlepool grandad with terminal cancer has been given engraved wedding rings ahead of his Christmas wedding to the love of his life.

Thomas Fletcher, 49, is getting set to marry Jacky Wilkinson, 45, following the devastating news the chemotherapy being used to treat his stomach and bowl cancer isn’t working.

Bill Reid owner of First Class Shoe Repairs Key Cutting and Engraving (right) with Jacky Wilkinson and Thomas Fletch after he presented them with their engraved wedding rings. Picture by FRANK REID

The dad-of-two will tie the knot at The AVenue in the town on Thursday, December 21, following a public appeal led by Miles for Men for donations to help the couple’s dream come true.

People rushed to help the pair - donating everything from dresses to the cake - and now the couple have been given a treasured memento of their special day with a pair of engraved wedding bands.

The rings were donated by Mark Lloyd Jewellery Designer in the town and Bill Reid, the owner of First Class Shoe Repairs, Key Cutting and Engraving, donated his time to engrave the rings.

Jacky was overwhelmed with gratitude over the donations, saying: “We had the date we met, 12/01/1992 and the date we are getting married, 21/12/2017 engraved on the inside of the rings.

“It is a lovely thought and it is so generous of them both.

“Thomas was really pleased with them.”

Thomas, of Ivy Grove, is dad to daughters Abby, 20, and Lucy-Jo Fletcher, 18, and has a grandson Thomas, aged just eight weeks.

He was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 and after undergoing treatment was given the all-clear, but sadly the cancer returned in 2016 and after a long battle doctors have told him there is nothing else they can do.

The couple have been together for 25 years after meeting in Hartlepool in their early 20s.

They said they have always wanted to get married, but money has held them back.

But following the tragic news they have decided to go ahead with their life-long wish after Miles for Men lent them their support.

Jacky added: “We are still up and down each day, some days are good and some are bad.

“But we are looking forward to the big day.

“We have everything we need for the wedding but would be grateful if people could donate to the Go Fund Me page to help us fund our trip to Blackpool for our honeymoon and for funeral costs.”

The couple hope to raise £1,000 to cover the costs for both.

To donate visit: http://bit.ly/2iHOlpW