Hartlepool candidates announced for elections

The names of those who will by vying for votes in the local council elections on May 3 have been announced.

They are:

Burn Valley:

John LAUDERDALE (Independent) Ben MARSHALL (Conservatives) Karen OLIVIER (Labour)

De Bruce:

James BArker (Independent) Karen Louise KING (The For Britain Movement) Stephen THOMAS (Labour) Mike YOUNG (Conservatives)

Fens and Rossmere

Tom CASEY (Green) Alan CLARK (Labour) Dennis LOYNES (Conservatives) Tony RICHARDSON (Putting Hartlepool First)

Foggy Furze

Ann MARSHALL (Labour) Andrew Christopher MARTIN-WELLS (Conservatives) Darren PRICE (Independent) Michael James Brackstone RITCHIE (Green) Andrew Wildberg (Independent)

Hart

George BRADE (Conservatives) Thomas CASSIDY (Independent) Aileen KENDON (Labour)

Headland and Harbour

Jim AINSLIE (Labour) Christopher BROADBENT (Conservatives) Timothy FLEMING (Independent)

Jesmond

Derek BEGLEY (Green) Paddy BROWN (Labour) Keith William DAWKINS (Putting Hartlepool First) Bill REEVE (Conservatives)

Manor House

Kate Anne DOBSON (Green) Marjorie JAMES (Labour) Linda PARKER (Independent) Jayne REEVE (Conservatives)

Rural West

James BREWER (Independent) Michael HOLT (Green) Helen Howson (Labour) Brenda LOYNES (Conservatives)

Seaton

Yousuf KHAN (Labour) Sue LITTLE (Putting Hartlepool First) Veronica NICHOLSON (Conservatives)

Victoria

Justin CUTTS (Conservatives) Carl RICHARDSON (Labour)