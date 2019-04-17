Hartlepool car dealership Drives off with another award

A Hartlepool car dealership is celebrating after being awarded the prestigious Customer Excellence Award, and named among the top Vauxhall Retailers in the UK.

Drive Hartlepool, in Burn Road, has been recognised as one of the country’s top performing retailers and rewarded for its exemplary levels of customer service following the results of the annual Vauxhall Customer Satisfaction Survey.

This is the fourth time the team has scooped the award.

To celebrate the special accolade, Vauxhall Head of Sales David Fishwick presented Joe Palmer, General Manager and the team with their Customer Excellence Award at the Drive Hartlepool showroom in Hartlepool.

“We are delighted to receive a Customer Excellence Award,” said Joe.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here. Customer Satisfaction is our top priority and we are committed to delivering a fantastic customer experience, ensuring every person who walks through our doors, feels we have gone the extra mile to cater for their needs.

“We would like to thank our customers for their unwavering support and we are thrilled they appreciate our efforts in terms of customer service. It is a real honour to receive this accolade and we will do our best to maintain this level of satisfaction and retain the award for another year.”

Peter Hope, Vauxhall Customer Experience Director, said: “The Customer Excellence Award has been running for eight years and each year we see a mixture of independent retailers and Groups achieving outstanding results.

“It’s great to see Vauxhall retailers providing such a fantastic service to our customers.”