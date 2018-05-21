Hartlepool care centre celebrating its first anniversary

A care centre in Hartlepool is holding a special event to mark its first anniversary.

Rossmere Park Care Centre, on Greenock Road, is celebrating its first year tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

It is inviting local businesses free stall space, and all they need to do is take their own stall to the centre on the day.

A number of businesses have already signed up for the day, including Utility business; Crafty Creations; Hunters Restaurant; Creative Minds (a local community arts group); Amber Pine Gardening Service; and Nicola’s Cakes Corner.

Organisers are also inviting local schools to come in and share the day.

Supporting agencies will include Dementia Friends, Macmillan Nurses, Alzheimer’s Society, Hartlepool Hospice and Age Concern.

There will also be raffles.

The centre said it would like the local community to call along and share the day and take advantage of what local businesses can offer. Call 01429 812288.