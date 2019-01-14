Hartlepool care company to take on 20 new staff members

Twenty new jobs have been created in Hartlepool as a home care provider announces plans to expand its team.

Carewatch Hartlepool, a local home care provider, is looking to appoint 20 new care assistants who are compassionate, considerate and wish to make a real difference to the lives of others.

The 20 new positions join the company’s growing team as it seeks to meet the needs of vulnerable customers living in the region.

Staff at Carewatch Hartlepool are hosting an open day at the office in Avenue Road, Hartlepool on Thursday January 24, where those interested in a career in care can find out more information.

Michelle Banks, Carewatch Hartlepool’s care manager, says: “Our amazing care assistants are the lifeblood of our organisation, and we are now looking for more like-minded people to join our fantastic team. This is a demanding but fulfilling career, which offers a sense of job satisfaction unlike no other through supporting vulnerable people who need a little extra support in later life.”

Carewatch’s care assistants perform a vital role in the community by helping people maintain their independence in the sanctuary of their own homes.

They undertake household tasks, provide personal care and valuable companionship by accompanying customers on shopping and social outings or simply fixing them a cup of tea.

Those working for Carewatch Hartlepool benefit from competitive rates of pay and flexible hours. The company offers full training and ongoing mentoring support to every successful candidate, so will consider those with no experience, as long as they are passionate about making a difference to peoples’ lives.

The company is dedicated to its care assistants and supports them whole-heartedly by paying for them to take care-related qualifications and offering opportunities to progress as quickly as possible.

To find out more about the new positions call 01429 857206, email enquiries@carewatchhartlepool.co.uk or visit the office at Unit 5, Avenue Road, Hartlepool.