Hartlepool care home creates 3D interactive village for residents

A Hartlepool care home has opened a new Dementia Floor for its residents.

Wynyard Woods will host an open day on Thursday to showcase the new 3D interactive village.

dementia mural wynyard

It is hoped the installation will provide residents with more opportunities to socialise.

Home manager Kath Sargent said: “The new areas have been brought to life with the help of Find Memory Care to ensure best practices in dementia care are reflected.”

The new areas created include a seaside scene with a Punch and Judy show and an extensive tailor-made 3D interactive village.

The village scene includes a village store, a ‘Wynyard Woollen clothes shop’, a post office, a cafe, a garden scene and a replica train carriage with interactive moving landscapes.

Kath added: “Since the introduction of the murals and 3D shops, the home has seen many more residents opting to sit in the additional areas.

“Our murals have a significant purpose and offer many benefits that both our residents and their families can enjoy.”

The garden mural includes sounds of the outdoors, garden benches and flowers.

Many of the residents enjoy a cup of tea at the cafe mural during the day.

Studies of care setting environments have shown that murals can help to reduce the stress of people living with dementia.

The murals create a splash of colour and add a functional use for the residents when incorporated into the environment and activities.

The open day will run from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

To visit contact Kath on 01704 646980.