Hartlepool care home residents pitch in to help Pools

Elderly Hartlepool United fans have been doing their bit to help save the club.

Residents and staff of Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, have been fundraising towards the ongoing efforts for Pools.

Queens Meadow residents tried their hand at table football.

Residents held a table football tournament and they along with staff and staff had a sponsored shirt day where they donned their Pools jerseys to raise money for the club.

Home activities coordinator Tommy Hall also held a reminiscence session with the residents, when they shared their favourite memories of the club and sang football anthems.

In all, the home’s Hartlepool United day raised over £100.

Resident Brian Williams said: “I played football for years and really loved it.

“We’ve got to help our local club out.”

After playing table football, resident Beryl Hall said: “I’ve never played this game before. It was great fun.”

It is just another example of how all corners of the community have pulled together in recent weeks to help the club which is in financial crisis and in desperate need of new investment.

Queens Meadow has worked closely with the Hartlepool United’s National Citizenship

Service (NCS) in the past, with young volunteers hosting activities for the residents.

The club’s players and mascot, H’Angus the Monkey, have also made regular appearances at the home’s other fundraising events and activities.

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Queens Meadow Care Home, said: “HUFC has been our home team for years.

“They do so much for our community, so we really wanted to help them out.

“The NCS groups do a lot of social activities with our residents, H’Angus regularly visits the home and the players have joined in when we’ve held sponsored walks.”

Football fans from all over the world are continuing to donate to an online appeal at the website JustGiving.com.

It has now raised almost £80,000 after being started by concerned fan Rachel Cartwright.

This week, the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust launched its own fundraising appeal with the money going into a Fighting Fund which could be used to help the trust buy a share in the club.

The fund stands at around £8,000 so far.