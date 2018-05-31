Hartlepool care home supports dementia awarness

Residents of a Hartlepool care home marked Dementia Awareness Week with a series of inspiring events and activities.

Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, brought in an entertainer, arranged trips and completed a community walk as part of the week-long initiative.

A dementia dance was held at The Borough Hall where residents also took part in sporting activities and enjoyed a tasty meal.

Resident Maureen Jones, who was one of those who attended the dance, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. I loved having a dance.”

Entertainer Gilly performed songs from the 1950s and 60s at the home and a Move a Memory Mile Walk took place at Ward Jackson Park, organised by the Tees Dementia Collective and Hartlepool Borough Council.

The residents also painted forget-me-not flowers to decorate the home’s tea room ahead of a coffee morning with their relatives to round-off the week.

A celebration meal was also held at the Travellers Rest.

Activities coordinator Debbie Wilkes said: “The residents’ smiles say it all about how much they’ve enjoyed the activities during Dementia Awareness Week.

“It has been a fantastic and inspiring week for everyone.”

A raffle was also held during with prizes including a home-made cake and fruit basket.