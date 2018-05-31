Hartlepool care home supports dementia awarness

Celebrating Dementia Awareness Week at Hartlepool's Queens'Meadow Care Home, activities coordinator Debbie Wilkes serves up cake for residents (from left) Jean Douglas, Elizabeth Coulter and Elizabeth Hewitt.
Residents of a Hartlepool care home marked Dementia Awareness Week with a series of inspiring events and activities.

Queens Meadow Care Home, in Stockton Road, brought in an entertainer, arranged trips and completed a community walk as part of the week-long initiative.

A dementia dance was held at The Borough Hall where residents also took part in sporting activities and enjoyed a tasty meal.

Resident Maureen Jones, who was one of those who attended the dance, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. I loved having a dance.”

Entertainer Gilly performed songs from the 1950s and 60s at the home and a Move a Memory Mile Walk took place at Ward Jackson Park, organised by the Tees Dementia Collective and Hartlepool Borough Council.

The residents also painted forget-me-not flowers to decorate the home’s tea room ahead of a coffee morning with their relatives to round-off the week.

A celebration meal was also held at the Travellers Rest.

Activities coordinator Debbie Wilkes said: “The residents’ smiles say it all about how much they’ve enjoyed the activities during Dementia Awareness Week.

“It has been a fantastic and inspiring week for everyone.”

A raffle was also held during with prizes including a home-made cake and fruit basket.