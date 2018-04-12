Hartlepool charity calls for support at Great North Run – with places available

A Hartlepool charity has called on people to get their running shoes on and support it at a major event later this year.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group has charity places available for the Great North Run, which will take place in September.

Last year, runners raised more than £4,500 for the group, with some members even being pushed along the 13.1-mile course in their wheelchairs.

Places in the race can be guaranteed through the charity should a £250 minimum sponsorship commitment be made.

They will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

A spokesman for the group said: “Would you like to take part in the world’s greatest half-marathon?

“Why not help out a local charity at the same time?

“We have a range of runners with all abilities and can pair you up with someone aiming for a similar time if you would like some company on the run.

“Please get in touch if you would like to reserve your place now.”

The event is widely seen as the most popular half-marathon in the world, with millions of pounds raised for charity every year by tens of thousands of runners.

Participants run from Newcastle to South Shields in the race.

Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group provides support and care to disabled children, adults and their family in and around Hartlepool.

The group relies on events such as the Great North Run for vital donations.

Should you sign up for a place in the run with the charity, they will provide transport from Hartlepool to the start line, look after your bags and meet you at the finish line.

They will then provide transport to take you back to Hartlepool.

For more information on the group, visit www.hsnsg.org.uk.

If you would like to reserve a place in the Great North Run through Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, go to fundraising@hsnsg.org.uk or call 07904 037 335.

Those who applied for the race through the general ballot were notified whether they had a place in February.

Last year, more than 43,000 runners completed the challenge, while 6,500 people took part in the Junior and Mini Great North Runs, which are held the day before.

This time, 57,000 people are expected to take to the streets for the race.