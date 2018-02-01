Hartlepool charity celebrates 745th birthday with £1m milestone

A Hartlepool charity which is one of the oldest in the region has celebrated its 745th birthday.

The Hospital of God was founded in 1273 by the Bishop of Durham to work with poor and elderly people in the ancient diocese, and is still proud to work with this ethos today though the remit is a little wider reaching.

Attendees at the Founder's Day event

These days the Greatham-based charity has grown into much larger organisation that supports people living with dementia and their families in care homes and the community, and people facing social isolation, in and around Hartlepool and County Durham.

The charity also has over 110 almshouses for older people who have limited financial means in and around Hartlepool and Stockton, and makes grants three times a year to other smaller charities based in the North East.

The charity celebrated its birthday with an annual Founder’s Day event to commemorate the work of the charity, and gets a wide range of people together who have both worked for the charity or have benefitted from support in some way.

The celebrations started with a service led by Reverend Michael Unwin and the charity’s preacher The Venerable Peter Robinson, The Archdeacon of Lindisfarne in the chapel on the Hospital of

God Estate at Greatham.

Guests were then invited to a lunch held at the charity’s Stichell House care home, where they could find out more about the work of the Hospital of God as well as meet other people who have a connection with the charity.

Bosses say this years Founders Day was extra special, as the Hospital of God is celebrating giving over £1 million away in grants to North East-based charities over the past 10 years, and representatives from some of these organisations attended to show their support.

Charity director Mr David Granath said: “This is a great day for the Hospital of God as we celebrate our 745th birthday.

“We maintain the values of charity, compassion and respect for all those that use our service. We really are here for everyone.”

To find out more about the work of the Hospital of God, visit website www.hospitalofgod.org.uk or telephone the estate office 01429 870247.