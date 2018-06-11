Hartlepool cheerleaders take step closer to European dream with fundraising fun day

Talented cheerleaders moved a step closer to their European dream as they held a fun day in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy held an event at the Travellers Rest, in Stockton Road, to raise funds to take members to a prestigious competition.

The Hawks Cheerleading Academy Annual fun day.

Fourteen teams and 45 athletes from the academy, aged between eight and 19, are set to take part in the European Cheerleading Champions, in Den Bosch, in the Netherlands, next month.

Over recent weeks, staff, athletes and family members from the club have been attempting to raise £20,000 to cover transport, accommodation, overseas training, training kit and uniforms.

More than £14,000 has already been raised, and the event at the Travellers Rest took them closer to their target.

Hawks teams and guests led the way with the entertainment, carrying out a number of demonstrations to impress the crowd.

There were also stalls, activities, raffles and games for all the family.

Becci Taylor, the club’s head coach, said: “This is a huge competition for the athletes. With a big event like this, though, there are lots of extra costs for everyone to take into account. We’ve got £6,000 left to raise, and although this event won’t raise all of that, hopefully it will get us significantly closer.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/Hawksteamuk2018.