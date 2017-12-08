Hartlepool choir set for ‘Jingling Good’ charity concert

One of the highlights of Hartlepool’s music calendar is fast approaching.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir will take to the stage at the Borough Hall next week for their annual Christmas concert.

It is a chance to hear seasonal and other popular music performed by the best male singers Hartlepool has to offer.

It will also raise money for the choir’s two chosen charities of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and St Mary’s Church on the Headland.

Choir chairman Duncan Graham said: “This is our 36th Christmas concert. It is part of the musical calendar of the town.

“People say it starts their Christmas off. It is always very popular.”

Entitled, A Jingling Good Christmas, the concert takes place on Friday, December 15, at 7pm.

Musical director David Gibson will guide the choir through a programme of festive favourites as well as teasing songs from their repertoire for the coming year.

The Borough Hall has capacity for between 800 to 900 music lovers.

The choir have been rehearsing hard for the concert since September.

It will mark the end of a busy 2017 for the men who perform around a dozen times a year.

Some big events are already pencilled in their diary for next year.

In November, along with the Hartlepool Ladies Choir, they will perform at the Royal Albert Hall for a Festival of Brass and Voices.

It features singers from all around the country in an event that raises money for Cancer Research.

Before that in May, the male and ladies choirs have been invited to Hartlepool’s twin town of Huckelhoven in Germany.

Tickets for Hartlepool Male Voice Choir’s Christmas concert are £10 each.

They are available from any member of the choir or from Fens Fish Grill, 402 Catcote Road; Hartlepool Discount Store on the Headland; and The Carpet Studio, 226 York Road.

You can also obtain them by calling Duncan Graham on (01429) 296945 or secretary Mick Waller on (01429) 423063.