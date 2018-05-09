Hartlepool choirs hit high note for German twin town trip

Two of Hartlepool’s top choirs combined forces for a fantastic event to help fund a trip to our twin town in Germany.

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies Choir hit a high note as they performed at St Mary’s Catholic Church on the Headland.

St Mary's Church was packed for the event

Music lovers packed into pews to enjoy the show which raised up to £1,500.

Proceeds will help to fund a trip of around 90 members of the two choirs when they visit Huckelhoven at the end the month to maintain links between the two towns.

Duncan Graham, chairman of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, said: “Both choirs have been invited to sing in Huckelhoven.

“We are trying to keep the flame of town twinning alive; we have still got a lot of contacts over there and we will be renewing a lot of old acquaintances.”

Members of Hartlepool Ladies Choir

Over 250 tickets were sold for the concert.

The choirs made a sizeable donation to the church which is raising money for a major restoration of the building.

Duncan added: “It went brilliantly. It was a chance to sing the programme that we will be performing in Germany in a few weeks time.

“The audience were magnificent and were on their feet shouting and whistling.

The Hartlepool Male Voice choir take centre stage during the concert.

“It was full to the rafters.”

A raffle held on the night also boosted the amount raised.