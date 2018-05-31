Hartlepool choirs impress at international concert

Two choirs blew the audience away at an international concert in Hartlepool’s German twin town.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir travelled to Hückelhoven over the Bank Holiday weekend to put on a show for their friends in their German counterpart choir.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies' Choir performing in Germany.

Around 90 singers took part in the show which took place on Saturday, May 26, at The Aula in the town.

Both choirs sang a number of songs separately and together to a crowd of around 500 people, which included German politicians.

The concert was the first one that Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir had been a part of since it formed 15 years ago.

Choir chairman Duncan Graham, 75, from Seaton Carew, said: “We were invited by the Hückelhoven male voice choir to sing at a concert in their concert hall.

“The twinning between the two towns started in the 1970s and we have kept in touch with them.

“The concert went really well and we had a standing ovation at the end.”

The event had been organised by Stefan Jennessen, chairman of the MGV Hückelhoven-Kleingladbach, and Hartlepool Male Voice choir secretary Mick Waller.

Musical director David Gibson conducted both choirs during the concert, as they sang numbers including The Prayer and Can’t Help Falling in Love With You - which included a verse in German.

Duncan added: “We have been rehearsing since just after Christmas and also had the concert four weeks ago in Hartlepool’s St Mary’s Church.

“We even had two members - Stan Lindridge and John Barker - who are in their 90s take part.

“Stan was one of the founding members. “It was a fantastic trip and we are expecting a party of them to come over next year as we celebrate out 60th anniversary.”

The Hartlepool Male Voice Choir rehearses at The Corner Flag on Friday’s, while the Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir rehearse at Grange Road Methodist Church on Thursday’s.

This Saturday both choirs will be rehearsing at Hartlepool Six Form College ahead of their performance at the Royal Albert Hall in November where they will join with choirs from across the country in the Festival of Brass and Voices in aid of Cancer Research.