Hartlepool choirs impress audience in Royal Albert Hall in charity performance

Two Hartlepool choirs united to blow away an audience of thousands at the Royal Albert Hall.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and Hartlepool Ladies Choir joined together with choirs from across the country to put on a stunning show in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The Festival of Brass and Voices, took place on Saturday, November 3, at the world famous London venue.

Although a fundraising total has not been confirmed, the event looks set to raise more than £100,000 for the worthy cause.

Once again the two town choirs were invited back to the annual event, where they sang the likes of Hallelujah and Pilgrims Progress during a 30-minute performance.

It was the fifth time the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir had been chosen to perform at the event and the second time for the Hartlepool Ladies Choir.

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir secretary Mick Waller, 66, said: “Forty singers from the Hartlepool Ladies Choir and 40 from the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir took part in the concert and it was absolutely brilliant.

“It was a full house and was really enjoyable.

“There was around 1,400 singers taking part and it aimed to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

“Two of the top brass bands in the country - Grimethorpe Colliery Band and Cory Band were performing - along with two choirs from the Netherlands.

“It was a great weekend and it was nice to raise some money for a good cause.”

Hartlepool Male Voice Choir - which has members aged 30 to 89 years-old - will be holding Christmas concert ‘Here We Go Again’ on Friday, December 14, at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 and are available from Fens Fish Grill on Catcote Road and The Carpet Studio, on York Road.

Later this month they will be travelling to Scunthorpe to sing with Scunthorpe Male Voice Choir on Saturday, November 17, and will also be performing on Saturday, November 24, at Blackhall Methodist Church.

Next year the choir will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a concert on Saturday, June 15, in the Hartlepool Borough Hall.