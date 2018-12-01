Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on 2018: 18 pictures of festive family fun
Christmas has officially arrived in Hartlepool - with families across town turning out for the annual lights switch-on.
The festive season got underway on Friday as boxing champion Savannah Marshall, X Factor star Molly Scott, Children of Courage Dottie O’Keefe and Neisha Webb and Keep Britain Tidy litter hero Jessica Stones joined Hartlepool’s Mayor, Councillor Allan Barclay, in pressing the button to signal the start of Christmas. See if you are pictured in any of our pictures from the big night.
1. Christmas is coming
Hay Amelia Stanczak at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.