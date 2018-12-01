A fun-filled night at the Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on.

Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on 2018: 18 pictures of festive family fun

Christmas has officially arrived in Hartlepool - with families across town turning out for the annual lights switch-on.

The festive season got underway on Friday as boxing champion Savannah Marshall, X Factor star Molly Scott, Children of Courage Dottie O’Keefe and Neisha Webb and Keep Britain Tidy litter hero Jessica Stones joined Hartlepool’s Mayor, Councillor Allan Barclay, in pressing the button to signal the start of Christmas. See if you are pictured in any of our pictures from the big night.

Hay Amelia Stanczak at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.

1. Christmas is coming

Hay Amelia Stanczak at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Lilly McPartlin enjoying the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.

2. All smiles for the camera

Lilly McPartlin enjoying the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Crowds at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.

3. A special night

Crowds at the Hartlepool Christmas light switch-on.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Alan Barclay with (left to right) Dottie O'Keefe with her Mum Helen Moon, Molly Scott, Savannah Marshall, Neisha Webb and Jessica Stones.

4. The lights line-up

Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Alan Barclay with (left to right) Dottie O'Keefe with her Mum Helen Moon, Molly Scott, Savannah Marshall, Neisha Webb and Jessica Stones.
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5