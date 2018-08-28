Hartlepool citizens advice call over new smart meters

Hartlepool advice officials are supporting calls to extend a deadline for installing smart energy meters in homes and businesses.

Up to 53 million of the meters, designed to replace traditional gas and electricity meters, are due to be installed by energy suppliers in 30 million homes and businesses by the end of 2020 in a national roll-out.

But a report by Parliamentary group, the British Infrastructure Group, said the planned £11bn roll-out has been plagued by repeated delays and cost increases, with suppliers now almost certain to miss the 2020 deadline.

Citizens Advice says the deadline should be extended by another three years.

Citizens Advice Hartlepool manager Joe Michna said: “Smart Meters are the new generation of gas and electricity meters installed by your energy supplier.

“They make it even easier to keep control of your energy use.

“We support the suggestion by Citizens Advice to extend the roll out deadline.

“This is a massive programme and if further time is needed, then that is a small price to pay for ensuring the programme is a success.

“Locally, we are providing advice and information on Smart Meters and appointments can be arranged with our Energy Adviser.

“This service is funded by Smart Energy GB.”

Replacing traditional meters with smart meters means customers can see exactly how much energy they use, in pounds and pence, get accurate bills and mean no more manual readings.

Customers receive a portable in-home handheld device which you take anywhere in the home so users can always see their energy usage at a glance.

It is expected they will help to reduce customers’ overall energy use and also help users to switch providers and secure better deals.

Hartlepool residents can find out more about smart meters at drop-in sessions held by Citizens Advice at 87 Park Road,

They are held on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am and 3pm, and no appointment is needed.

You can also email: enquiries@hartlepool.cabnet.org.uk