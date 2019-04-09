Hartlepool Civic Centre reopened following evacuation

Hartlepool Civic Centre has reopened his morning after it was evacuated this morning.

It is believed the building was evacuated earlier this morning due to a problem with the fire alarm.

The Civic Centre, in Victoria Road, has now been reopened.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesman for the council said earlier this morning: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Civic Centre is currently closed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and will provide an update as soon as possible."