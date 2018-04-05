Hartlepool classes with international artist Saud Baloch

An international artist will be hosting a series of classes in Hartlepool.

Saud Baloch will teach the life-drawing classes at Hartlepool Art Gallery over the coming months.

Life drawing classes.

The exciting new classes, which begin on Thursday, April 12, will offer creative people a unique opportunity to practice their drawing skills with Pakistan-born artist Saud, who is a graduate of Lahore’s National College of Arts and former exhibitor at Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Following contemporary and traditional methods, attendees will learn the standard measures and properties artists use to achieve naturalistic and expressive figure drawings.

Saud said: “Life drawing is a fundamental artistic challenge.

“Capturing the human figure in all its infinite, intricate variations requires both a mastery of technique and thorough understanding of the body.

“The classes build progressively from the fundamentals to the challenges of the portraiture three-dimensional form, composition, and expression.”

Ashley Landsbury, cultural officer for arts and exhibitions at Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “We would encourage artists of all abilities to attend the classes, from beginners to those with more experience.

“The classes will be relaxed and enjoyable, and we really hope people seize this opportunity to work alongside and learn from an established artist.”

The life drawing classes cost £8 per session and will take place on April 12, June 7, August 9, October 11 and February 8.

Anyone interested in attending the classes must be over 16 years of age and are required to secure their place for each class in advance by contacting Hartlepool Art Gallery on 01429 869706.