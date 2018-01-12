Hartlepool comic Danny Posthill plans Pools fund-raiser

Funnyman Danny Posthill is hoping to make a good impression with Pools fans.

The Britain's Got Talent finalist, who grew up in the Rift House and Fens areas, is planning to hold a fund-raising night to help struggling Hartlepool United.

Now he is appealing for fellow comics to sign up for the bill.

Danny, whose celebrity take-offs include comedian Michael McIntyre, footballer David Beckham, show presenters Ant and Dec, and U.S. president Donald Trump, took to social media site Twitter in the search for support.

"Just realised how much @Official_HUFC are in trouble," he Tweeted.

"I am willing to put a night on for free to raise money for the club. If there are any other comics who want to get involved let me know and we can put on a comedy night."

Football fans worldwide have rallied round to help Pools after news emerged that the club needs to raise £200,000 by January 25 to stave off the potential threat of administration, with the deduction of 10 points.

Supporter Rachel Cartwright set up a JustGiving page in a bid to raise the funds needed and more than 1,400 people have donated a total of more than £28,000 so far.

Anyone who wants to help can contact Danny via @PosthillDanny. To donate to the fund-raising page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/savehartlepoolunitedfootballclub





