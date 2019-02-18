Hartlepool community football club appeals for more girls to play beautiful game

A community football club is encouraging more young girls to bend it like Beckham and play the beautiful game.

Hartlepool St Francis FC, which has around a dozen teams for youngsters, is hoping to attract enough girl players for their own Under 12s side.

A number of girls currently enjoy training and playing with the club, which received the amazing news in January that it is in line for support from former Hartlepool couple Frances and Patrick Connolly, who won £115million on the Euromillions.

But most currently play in mixed teams, as there are not enough of them to form their own side.

Now St Francis FC secretary Trevor Robinson said: “There is massive need there.

“We have girls in other teams and have worked with the FA to try to get girls’ teams going.

“We have a few who come along, and rather than not having anything we include them into the mixed teams.

“We are looking for ages 10 to 12, or school Years 5 to 7.

“If we got more interest from younger girls, we would look to try to form teams for that age group as well.

“All they need is boots, shin pads and a smile.”

Dad Darren Price, whose daughter Hayleigh-mae trains with the club, said: “She loves going.

“All the coaches, even if they are just walking past the girls team, offer them encouragement and build up their confidence.”

St Francis play at Rossmere Way on Saturday mornings and currently have around a dozen teams for children aged under six to under 13.

In January, the club received great news after EuroMillions winners Frances and Patrick Connolly pledged they would support the club.

The couple, who won £115million and now live in Northern Ireland, previously lived in Hartlepool and Mrs Connolly used to work with St Francis’.

On hearing the news, Trevor said at the time: “It feels like we’ve won the lottery too.”

The club is fund-raising to build a new clubhouse and has raised several thousand pounds in local sponsorship.

Any girls interested in playing with St Francis FC can just turn up at training on Saturdays at 11.30am or call Trevor for more details on 07716 023530.