Hartlepool commuters urged to go green this New Year

Hartlepool commuters are being urged find a green way to travel to work as part of a new challenge.

The Hartlepool Commuter Challenge, which is running until Sunday, January 14, aims to encourage people to adopt sustainable forms of travel such as walking and cycling.

The challenge is being organised by the Hartlepool Borough Council-led Hartlepool Active Travel Hub and is part of a wider Tees Valley Commuter Challenge supported by the other Tees Valley local authorities and Tees Valley Combined Authority.

It is being funded through the Department for Transport’s Access Fund as part of the Connect Tees Valley programme, co-ordinated by the Tees Valley Combined Authority.

Tony Davison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Sustainable Travel Officer, who co-ordinates the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub, said: “We want to hear from people who decided over the Christmas and New Year period that they want to be a bit greener or perhaps do some more exercise in 2018.

“We are asking that they make their journeys to and/or from work in some other way than by driving a car.

“If they do then they can log their journeys on a specially set up website. “Every journey they log will give them a chance of winning some great prizes, including two £100 shopping vouchers.

“Our hope is that by taking part in the challenge people could be taking a life-changing decision that ultimately results in them adopting sustainable forms of travel in the longer-term.”

Visit: http://www.dothelocalmotion.co.uk/workplace-travel/commuter-challenge