Hartlepool composer nominated for prestigious national award

A Hartlepool composer is in line for honours after being nominated for a national award.

William Marsey has been nominated in the British Composer Awards 2018, which aim to highlight the diversity and vibrancy of contemporary composition in the UK today.

He is one of 37 composers nominated for an award across 12 categories including orchestral, jazz, sonic art, chamber ensemble, stage works and wind or brass band.

Born and raised in Hartlepool, William Marsey studied composition at the University of Cambridge and at the Royal Academy of Music, where he was a Manson Fellow.

His music has been performed at Nonclassical, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Rough for Opera, St David’s Hall Cardiff, and the Wigmore Hall.

He has been nominated for the Solo or Duo category, which looks for instrumental or vocal music performed by one or two players or voices.

William’s piece is Belmont Chill - an invention for solo piano and the title is taken from a vandalised street sign in Lewisham which originally read Belmont Hill.

In his category is A Damned Mob of Scribbling Women by Laura Bowler and The Harmonic Canon by Dominic Murcott.

Crispin Hunt, chair at BASCA, said: “In this record-breaking year for entries, BASCA is delighted to celebrate the breadth of works for the British Composer Awards, representing a wealth of UK talent.

“As ever it’s hugely exciting and inspiring to see the fresh passion represented by our first-time nominees.

“Congratulations to everyone nominated today.”

World-renowned composers nominated alongside William in the awards include Julian Anderson, Harrison Birtwistle, James Dillon and Oliver Knussen.

The winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony at the British Museum in London on Tuesday, December 4.