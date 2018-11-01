Hartlepool computer business helps mum to pursue her dream job

A Hartlepool business is helping a town mum to study for her dream job as a midwife.

Mick Stafford, who owns Platinum Computers in Lister Street, gave a laptop computer to the woman, who is the main carer for her 14-year-old son who has autism and ADHD.

Due to the demands of caring for her son and other children, the mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, never had the time or energy to pursue her ambition - until now.

They were brought together by Hartlepool Carers, in Lowthian Road, who support the mum.

Now the computer will be a big help to her as she takes an access to health course with Hartlepool College of Further Education, which involves a lot of homework.

Mick said he was happy to help after Hartlepool Carers previously helped support him when he brought up his two sons on his own.

He said: “Hartlepool Carers would help take them on days out.

“I found it quite difficult myself but was fortunate to go on to further education to set up my business.

“It is nice to give this lady the opportunity herself to better herself and progress through life.”

The mum said: “The laptop has opened up a fantastic learning opportunity for me and means that I’ll be able to work in the evenings on my assignments when the children are in bed.

“I’m going to work hard to become a midwife and look forward to letting Mick from Platinum Computers know that I’ve achieved my goal.”

The college course will prepare her for a degree course in nursing at the University of Teesside, and then on to midwifery.