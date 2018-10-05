Hartlepool council bosses praise better business campaign as part of health and safety plan

A campaign to help improve local businesses is at the heart of the council’s health and safety plan for the current year.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee has approved its Health and Safety Service Plan for 2018/19.

Several issues have been highlighted as priorities by the council for the current year, including asbestos management, cellar safety, occupational disease and electrical and gas safety.

Tattoo hygiene, managing risks from Legionella bacteria and safe deliveries complete the items listed as a priority for the council in the coming year.

Councillors particularly praised the authorities involvement in the North East Public Protection Partnership Better Business for All initiative as part of the plan.

The scheme brings together businesses and regulators and aims to provide advice and support to businesses in the area.

Coun Kevin Cranney, chairman of the committee, said: “I really commend the Better Business for All scheme.

“It is really positive the council can support newly established businesses with advice and information to make sure the safety is there.

“There is some excellent work being done on that.”

The health and safety plan lays out the service’s priorities for 2018/19 and highlights how they will be addressed.

It covers 1,302 premises in Hartlepool, including shops, care homes, offices, hotels, catering services and leisure facilities.

As part of the plan the council also revealed information about the work they carried out last year as part of the scheme.

During 2017/18 no legal proceedings were undertaken; however one improvement notice was served.

During the year the service carried out 34 visits in response to 33 complaints and service requests relating to health and safety conditions and working practice.

There was also 46 reported accidents last year, a decrease in 12 from the previous year and the lowest in the last eight years, with just one needing investigating.

Sylvia Pinkney, head of public protection at the council said: “It’s quite a wide ranging remit we cover.

“We aim to carry out inspections and advise the best actions to take in line with local and national policy.”

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service