Hartlepool council chiefs say safety is paramount as town takes a battering from Storm Ali

Council chiefs say safety is paramount after a man Hartlepool route and several parks were closed yesterday due to Storm Ali.

Hartlepool Borough Council closed the A689 between the Belle Vue and Burn Road roundabouts after several trees were hit by winds over 60mph as the storm battered the town.

The scene on the A689 northbound where a Tree has fallen. Picture by FRANK REID

The council said on its Facebook page: “We are working to remove these trees as quickly as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this causes.

“We would encourage all drivers to take care in the high winds.”

HMS Trincomalee could also be seen leaning in the wind on the Hartlepool skyline.

The council, also closed the waste recycling centre in Burn Road due to the high winds.

A further Facebook post stated: “We have again had to close the Household Recycling Centre in Burn Road due to high winds.

HMS Trimcomalee tilts at her berth in The Historic Quay, Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID

“We will continue to monitor the situation and advise when the site re-opens. We are sorry for any convenience this in causing.”

The council also close the town’s main parks after being hit by the storm.

In a statement on Facebook, the council said: “This includes Seaton Park, Rossmere Park, Ward Jackson Park and Burn Valley Gardens.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes. A further update will be provided when the parks reopen.”

Ward Jackson Park closed due to winds. Picture by FRANK REID

Council chiefs say the decisions to close the areas were all related to safety.

Tony Hanson, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director (Environment and Neighbourhood Services), said: “In these very severe wind conditions the safety of local residents is paramount. “Several significantly-sized tree branches had blown down in a couple of our parks which is why we took the decision to temporarily close the Rossmere, Ward Jackson, Burn Valley and Seaton parks.

“Our environmental teams have also been working to remove several large blown-down branches which were obstructing part of the A689 Belle Vue Way into Hartlepool, which had to be closed for a brief period. “We temporarily closed the Household Waste Recycling Facility in Burn Road as a precaution until the severe winds have died down.

“As always, we are keeping residents updated via social media and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Ward Jackson Park closed due to winds. Picture by FRANK REID

A little further afield, the A19 Tees Viaduct was closed to high-sided vehicles in both directions at about 1pm due to high winds.

A pedestrians makes her way against strong winds and rain at Hartlepool Marina. Picture by FRANK REID