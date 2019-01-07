Hartlepool council plan to lease out land for new civil engineering academy

Council bosses are looking to lease out 12 acres of its land for a new civil engineering academy in the town.

Hartlepool Borough Council finance and policy committee is to decide on plans to lease the land to the east side of Brenda Road to Seymour Civil Engineering for the new academy.

In 2016, the council was approached by Hartlepool College of Further Education and Seymour Civil Engineering with a view to finding a suitable site for a civil engineering academy.

It would provide training in excavation, pipe laying and related skills such as site setting out and construction and plant demonstrations, as well as storage space.

A lease has been outlined for the site with Seymour and council officers have recommended the plans are given the go-ahead.

A report from Denise Ogden, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods, said the move would have several benefits to the area.

It said: “The rental terms agreed for the lease are considered to reflect fully the market rental value of the land.

“The academy is being planned to meet a training need and to deal with skills shortages in the construction and civil engineering sectors.

“The establishment of a civil engineering academy on the site will provide both employment and training for employment and will be a facility serving not only Hartlepool but the wider region.

“There will therefore be both direct and indirect economic benefits to the borough.”

A planning application was submitted for the site opposite TATA Steel by Seymour last year featuring two training buildings including classrooms, welfare facilities, storage containers.

The plans are still being considered and the grant of the lease will be subject to the grant of planning permission.

For many years the majority of the land has mainly been used for grazing horses, although part was formerly used to train operatives of diggers and similar construction equipment.

It includes ponds and wet areas and the council’s salt barn also adjoins the site.

The report states that Hartlepool-based Seymour Civil Engineering, which was formed in 1978, had a turnover of £27m and profit after tax of £795,000 in the year ended September 2017.

Hartlepool College of Further Education will be a partner in the running of the academy but will not be a party to the lease.

A decision will be made at the council finance and policy committee meeting at the Civic Centre next Monday at 10am.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service