Hartlepool council slams ‘complete inadequacy’ of special needs funding

Hartlepool council has joined a campaign calling on the Government to sort out the ‘complete inadequacy’ of funding for special needs children.

The Schools Cuts Coalition and 39 local authorities, including Hartlepool Borough Council, have written to the Education Secretary Damian Hinds saying more money is urgently needed.

Coun Brenda Harrison.

They told Mr Hinds they have deep concerns about the dangerously inadequate funding for children and young people with special educational needs (SEND) and disabilities.

And, in Hartlepool this situation is going to worsen with an expected 14% rise in the number of children eligible for extra support.

Coun Brenda Harrison, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “The council has already made repeated strong representation directly to the Government regarding the shortfall in funding both for SEND provision and for Hartlepool schools in general, so I had no hesitation in also putting my name to this campaign led by the National Education Union.

“It is important to make people aware of the dreadful position councils have been put in by the Government due to its failure to make sure SEND funding reflects the level of need and demand.

“In Hartlepool, we have seen an increase in numbers of children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, and increasing levels of their needs.

“Based on past trends and if the numbers continue to increase at the same rate, we are projecting a 14% increase in the number of children with an Education, Health and Care Plan in 2018/19 compared with the number in 2017/18, which clearly demonstrates the complete inadequacy of the current funding.

“There has been a great deal of excellent and crucial work done in Hartlepool schools to assist those children who have education, care and health needs and that work is now under threat because of a lack of resources for these most vulnerable of pupils.”

In their letter to the Education Secretary, the councils and the School Cuts Coalition outlined the situation.

They claim over 2,000 children and young people with special educational needs (SEND) are sitting at home with no education provision at all.

This is an unacceptable situation leading to huge stress and anxiety for parents and their children, they say.

The group said many local authorities and schools do not have enough money to meet their statutory obligations for children living with SEND and this is resulting in severely pared back services making life very difficult or in some cases impossible for families and schools needing to access SEND support.

The letter read: “The Government’s recent cash injection for SEND does not introduce any new money into local authority budgets and this will not solve the long term challenges LAs and schools face in delivering effective SEND provision.

“Lack of adequate SEND funding is limiting local authorities’ ability to meet their statutory duties for children living with SEND. The result has been far-reaching reductions to SEND provision and nationally over 2,000 children and young people identified with complex needs with no education provision at all.”