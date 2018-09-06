Hartlepool council worker suspended in probe into Twitter posts about Hillsborough tragedy

A council worker has been suspended while a probe continues into posts on Twitter about the Hillsborough disaster.

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs launched an investigation into claims that one of its workers made offensive remarks on social media about the disaster in 1989.

The worker, who Hartlepool Borough Council and Merseyside Police have not named, was reported to have made a series of posts on Twitter about the football tragedy when 96 people lost their lives.

The posts are said to have included grossly offensive references to the victims.

One post is said to have included a photo of fans in distress.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a number of malicious social media posts referring to the Hillsborough disaster.

“We view these comments very seriously and an investigation is under way in accordance with council policy and procedure.

“One council officer has been suspended.”

The alleged Twitter account has since been deleted.

Merseyside Police said: “We have been made aware of posts on Twitter making reference to the Hillsborough disaster, and are making inquiries into the matter.

“Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users that any offences committed online, including malicious communications and inappropriate behaviour, can be investigated.”