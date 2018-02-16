Hartlepool couple celebrate 53 years of marriage on Valentine's Day

A devoted couple from Hartlepool celebrated 53 years of wedded life this Valentine's Day.

Ted and Pauline Buttery were treated to a romantic lunch for two by staff at Queens Meadow Care Home.

Queens Meadow Care Home resident Pauline Buttery and her husband Ted were treated to a romantic meal on Valentines Day.

Pauline is a resident at the home and is visited daily by husband Ted.

The pair met at Hartlepool’s Queens Rink Dance Hall and have been together ever since.

They have two sons, a daughter and eight grandchildren.

On Valentine’s Day, they were surprised by care home staff, who adorned the dining area with roses, heart-shaped confetti, crackers and other decorations.

A three-course meal and glasses of prosecco also helped create a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Pauline said: “We had a lovely lunch.

"The staff were so kind.

“This was the first romantic Valentine’s meal we’ve ever had.

"I thoroughly enjoyed being wined and dined.”

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Queens Meadow Care Home, which is in Stockton Road, said: “Pauline is such a wonderful lady and is much-loved by everyone at the home.

“Ted visits her daily and we thought Valentine’s Day would be a wonderful opportunity to spoil them both and treat them to a romantic meal.”