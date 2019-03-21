Hartlepool couple celebrate 60 years of marriage after meeting at Seaton as teenagers

Many congratulations go today to diamond wedding couple Roger and Hilda Morrow.

They are celebrating 60 years of marriage after being together since they were teenagers.

Roger and Hilda on their wedding day outside All Saints Church Stranton in 1959.

Hilda, 81, met Roger, also 81, on the Front, at Seaton Carew, when they were both with friends.

“It just happened that we met,” remembered Hilda. “It was just friends chatting and we walked home together.

“Later on he got in touch with me.”

The couple, who have lived in the same house in the town formore than 50 years, were married on a chilly but sunny spring day on March 21, 1959, at All Saints Church, Stranton.

Hilda said of their anniversary: “I am gobsmacked that we got here. It’s something that not a lot of people get to, because of illness or one thing or another, but we have.

“We are looking forward now to our 65th.”

Hilda and Roger will mark the special occasion with a low-key family meal.

The couple have two daughters; Gillian Morrow, who lives in Hartlepool, and Susan Morrow-Jones, who lives in Sutton Coalfield.

They are also proud grandparents to Lucy, 23, Alannah, 22, Sally, 20, and Jamie, 19.

Roger is a former head porter at North Tees Hospital, and before that worked in the town’s steelworks for 30 years.

Hilda worked at Cerebos food factory and as administration assistant at Hartlepool Civic Centre.

The couple were featured 10 years ago in the Mail when they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

Hilda added: “We have had some health problems but we help each other.”