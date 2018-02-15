Hartlepool couple set to make lasting memories on their honeymoon

A terminally ill granddad is set to go on honeymoon with his new wife as the couple look to make lasting memories.

Thomas Fletcher, 49, married partner of 25 years, Jacky Fletcher - nee Wilkinson - in a romantic ceremony at the AVenue in Hartlepool last December, thanks to kind donations from residents in the town.

The ceremony followed the devastating news that Thomas, from Ivy Grove, has just a short time left to live because the chemotherapy being used to treat his stomach and bowl cancer wasn’t working.

He was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 and after undergoing treatment was given the all-clear, but sadly the cancer returned in 2016 and after a long battle doctors have told him there is nothing else they can do.

Thomas is dad to daughters Abby, 20, and Lucy-Jo Fletcher, 18, and has a grandson Thomas, aged just eight weeks.

A fundraising campaign led by local charity Miles for Men raised hundreds of pounds to pay for the ceremony and honeymoon trip to Blackpool.

And now the couple are getting ready to enjoy the four day trip next month, which will see them be driven down to the seaside resort by representatives from Miles for Men, in a BMW donated by Mark Johnston Flooring.

While there, they will stay in a hotel and hope see the Blackpool Tower in a bid to spend quality time together during Thomas’ final weeks.

Jacky, 45, said: “Thomas has good and bad days, but now he is mostly having bad days.

“It is just a daily struggle.

“We have been together 25 years and used to go away, but our youngster daughter Lucy-Jo has health problems and was in and out of hospital for around 10 years, so we haven’t had much time just to ourselves.

“I have also had health struggles over the years and Thomas looked after me, so now it’s my turn to look after him after all these years.

“We are taking it one day at a time, but the trip will allow us to just spend some time together and that’s all we want to do.

“Thomas wants to take me up the Blackpool Tower and said we will have fish and chips. “The trip is all about spending time together and making memories.”

In the run up to the big day numerous businesses donated to help the couple tie the knot with gifts including the free use of AVenue and rings from jeweller Mark Lloyd.

The family will set up a new fundraising page in April to pay for the funeral costs and are appealing for support.