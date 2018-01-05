Hartlepool couple to share wedding day with Harry and Meghan

A couple of lovebirds from Hartlepool will share their special day with royalty when they get married on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Christopher Porritt and Rebecca Wilkie will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, the same day that Harry and American actress Meghan will say ‘I do’.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The royal couple are actually taking their lead from Christoper and Rebecca who set their date around two years ago.

While hundreds of guests are expected to attend the royal wedding at the 15th Century St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Christopher and Rebecca’s wedding will be somewhat smaller.

Their service is taking place at the picturesque St Mary Magdalene Church in Hart village at noon.

Rebecca, 28, said: “There will be about 80 people coming, so it is not as big as the royal wedding, but they have got more money than me.

I have always been a fan of Harry... who gets married on the same day as a prince?

“I was a bit shocked at first when Harry and Meghan announced the date but then I started to get a bit excited because who gets married on the same day as a prince?

“I have always been a fan of Harry. We have got the same colour hair, we are both ginger!”

Christopher, a calibration technician for a doctor’s surgery, and Rebecca have been together for eight years after meeting at a friend’s party at King John’s Tavern.

Christopher’s proposal to Rebecca was arguably more romantic than Prince Harry’s.

Christopher Porritt and fiancee Rebecca Wilkie

While Harry popped the question to Meghan as they cooked a roast chicken at home, Christopher, 30, proposed to Rebecca in front of Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Disney fan Rebecca, of Brierton, Hartlepool, said: “We went away for a holiday and I had no idea he was going to propose.

“They have something called Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party so it was quite romantic.

“He proposed just after the fireworks in front of the castle so it was lovely.”

Rebecca, who works at Middleton Grange shopping centre, is not worried about Harry and Meghan’s wedding taking the attention away from them.

She is even hoping to catch some of the royal wedding herself on the day.

She added: “We are having our reception at the Grand Hotel afterwards and I’m really hoping it is on TV in the bar area so I can run through and watch it.”