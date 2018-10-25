Hartlepool crane driver who would eat 5000 calories A DAY lowers his weight by more than FIVE STONE

A Hartlepool crane driver has given his life a lift after shedding more than five stone.

Three months ago Ian Joy, 43, would consume 5000 calories a day, gorging on fried breakfasts, packets of biscuits and whole cakes.

Slimmer Ian Joy with a pair of his over sized overalls.

But the dad has overhauled his lifestyle to embark and lost an incredible 5st 4lbs in just 12 weeks.

Ian, from Catcote Road, has gone from 25st 3lb to 20st, meaning he is well on his way to achieving his goal of losing seven stone.

The super slimmer started total food replacement diet, Shake That Weight, back in August after years of battling depression and feeling like he was “stuck in a huge body”.

His job meant he would be sitting for hours at a time and would leave him just grabbing anything that was to hand from the local garage for lunch.

Ian Joy showing the size of his overalls before and after his weight loss.

His daily calories were hitting 5000 and he was wearing overalls in size seven XL.

But after finding out about diet Shake That Weight online, the former Coldstream Queen’s Guard used his discipline to shrink to a size two XL.

The diet has seen Ian cut back to just 800 calories a day, swapping food for flavoured shakes.

And after 25 years of not riding a bike, Ian has taken up cycling, completing 17 mile rides each week.

Slimmer Ian Joy with his bike.

He said: “I have never been below 20 stone for 20 years, so to lose 5st 4lb in just 12 weeks is absolutely amazing.”

Ian says he will smash his target of reaching 18st and already has been hailed an inspiration by slimmers.

He said: “Loads of my photos are totally blowing people away. “I am now looking after 200 people on the Shake That Weight Facebook group and mentoring them.

“I just want to tell people my story and get it out there that there is no need to get a gastric band - this diet is a lot safer. “You just need will power and there is so much support in the group.”

Slimmer Ian Joy returning home after one of his bike rides.

Daily diet before:

Breakfast: Fried breakfast.

Lunch: Bacon sandwich or eight hotdogs in buns with ketchup.

Dinner: Mince and dumplings or an Indian meal.

Snacks: Packet of biscuits, whole cheesecake.

Daily diet now:

Slimmer Ian Joy with his food replacement items.

Five Shake That Weight products - either milkshakes or bars.

Three litres of water.

Weekends - four milkshakes and a steak with vegetables.

Slimmer Ian Joy with his food replacement drink.

Slimmer Ian Joy.