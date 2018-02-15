Hartlepool dance festival is hailed as the best yet

Hundreds of colourful dancers brought the stage to life at a long-running dance festival in the town.

The Karen Liddle Annual Dance Festival kicked off at the Town Hall Theatre in Hartlepool this week and ran for three days, culminating in an award presentation yesterday.

Dancewise ballet troupe at the Karen Liddle dance festival.

During the event, four dance schools from across the North East were represented: Karen Liddle School of Dance; Elwick Academy; Lauren Anderson and Dancewise Performing Arts.

Organiser Karen Liddle said the event - which has been running for 20 years - was the best one yet, featuring about 500 entries.

She said: “It has gone really well and there has been a lovely atmosphere. “We have had a couple of hundred people in the audience each day and the competition gets better each year.

“It is nice to see some up-and-coming schools taking part and seeing different faces, as well as those you see year after year.

Dancewise performers on stage.

“The friendly atmosphere makes this competition different from others, and is what it should be all about - children having fun, making memories and supporting each other.”